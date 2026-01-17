Tate amassed four points (2-2 FG), three rebounds and one steal in 11 minutes during Friday's 110-105 win over the Timberwolves.

Tate suited up for the third straight game, albeit for a brief appearance only. Tate has been a non-factor thus far this season, averaging 2.7 points in 7.7 minutes across his 24 appearances, leaving him outside the top 400 in standard formats.