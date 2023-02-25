Tate provided 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 116-101 loss to Golden State.

Tate had arguably his best game of the season, producing on both ends of the floor despite the loss. The Rockets have now lost eight straight games, leaning heavily into what will end up another lost season. Tate has started in four consecutive games, although prior to Friday his production had been mediocre, at best. He could be considered in deeper formats but for those in standard leagues, there is likely to be a more appealing player available on waivers.