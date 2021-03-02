Tate registered five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 30 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss against the Cavaliers.

Tate moved to the bench recently and while he was unable to muster a lot of offense, he did record multiple tallies in three categories while making an impact across the board. That said, these numbers won't be enough to make him a reliable asset in most fantasy formats, especially now that he's expected to come off the bench for the foreseeable future.