Tate registered five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 30 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss against the Cavaliers.
Tate moved to the bench recently and while he was unable to muster a lot of offense, he did record multiple tallies in three categories while making an impact across the board. That said, these numbers won't be enough to make him a reliable asset in most fantasy formats, especially now that he's expected to come off the bench for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Drops 14 points in move to bench•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Not starting Sunday•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Quiet in heavy loss Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Tallies three steals•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Solid all-around numbers in loss•
-
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate: Efficient in loss•