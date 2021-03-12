Tate scored 16 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and grabbed four rebounds across 30 minutes in a loss to the Kings on Thursday.

Tate finished with his highest scoring out put since mid-February, though he didn't make any other major contributions on the stat sheet. The 25-year-old has fared well in his first NBA opportunity, but he doesn't regularly post the type of numbers that make for a sought-after fantasy target.