Tate scored 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt) to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and three steals across 31 minutes in Monday's loss to the Bulls.

Tate continued to rack up defensive stats, as he's now recorded multiple steals in three consecutive games. He's gotten consistent playing time in the absence of several key players in the Rockets' rotation -- most recently Victor Oladipo (foot) -- and topped 30 minutes six times in his last ten contests. That has allowed Tate to score in double figures on seven occasions in that same span despite relatively low usage, also racking up 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists.