Tate recorded 17 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's 131-114 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Tate missed both of his three-pointers but was efficient from inside the arc en route to his third straight game in double figures. During that stretch, the undrafted forward out of Ohio State is averaging 14.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 24.0 minutes per game. As long as Jalen Green (groin) and Kevin Porter (foot) remain out, Tate is a candidate for increased offensive responsibilities within Houston's offense.