Tate posted two points (1-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals and two assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 loss to the Warriors.

The 25-year-old went from scoring 25 points last game to just two points Wednesday. Tate's scoring has been inconsistent over the past seven games, but he's still providing solid contributions in rebounds (5.9) and steals (2.0) during that span. As long as Tate is starting and playing 30-plus minutes a game for the rebuilding Rockets, he'll hold plenty of value in deeper leagues.