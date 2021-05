Tate scored 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and corralled three rebounds over 29 minutes in a 122-115 win over the Clippers on Friday.

Tate tied Kelly Olynyk for the team lead in scoring in the victory, going an efficient 7-for-10 from the field. He finished with double-digit scoring for the fourth straight contest. Over that stretch, Tate is averaging 15.3 points, 5.8 boards, 5.3 assists and 1.8 three-pointers per game.