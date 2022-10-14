Tate (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Tate sustained a right ankle injury Monday against the Grizzlies and will be unavailable for Friday's preseason finale. Whether he's available for the start of the regular season remains to be seen.
