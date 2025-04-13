Head coach Ime Udoka told reporters Sunday that Tate is considered week-to-week due to right ankle soreness, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Tate will end up missing the last two games of the regular season due to his ankle injury. It remains to be seen whether he'll be ready for the start of the playoffs, though he's averaged only 11.3 minutes per game this season and has seen his minutes off the bench fluctuate since the beginning of March.