Tate went for 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, three blocks and a steal over 33 minutes in Sunday's 114-110 win over the Magic.

Tate has been a jack of all trades of late. Over his last three games, the Ohio State product has averaged 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 69.0 percent from the floor. Though he's been an inconsistent scorer this season, Tate's ability to produce in other aspects of the game make him a sneaky fantasy option.