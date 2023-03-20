Tate is out for Monday's game against the Warriors due to right ankle injury maintenance, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.
As has been the case recently, Tate will be sidelined for part of Houston's back-to-back set to manage a lingering ankle issue. In his absence, Josh Christopher and Tari Eason are candidates for increased roles.
