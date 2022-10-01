Tate will miss Sunday's preseason game versus the Spurs with a sore left ankle, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Tate would likely play Sunday if it was a regular season game, per Feigen. After signing a three-year deal this offseason, Tate should see a significant role for the Rockets in 2022. His ankle injury will likely not cause him to miss any regular season action.
