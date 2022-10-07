Tate (ankle) will start Friday's game against the Raptors, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.
Tate missed the preseason opener due to a sore left ankle and logged a limited practice on Wednesday but will be in the starting five on Friday. The team held him out of Sunday's affair precautionarily, so there should be little to no restrictions for Tate in Friday's game.
