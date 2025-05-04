Tate (ankle) has been ruled out for Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs against the Warriors on Sunday.
Tate will end up being sidelined for a ninth consecutive game (including the regular season) due to a right ankle impingement. There doesn't appear to be any timeline for his return, so he may not be available for the second round of the Western Conference playoffs if the Rockets win Sunday.
