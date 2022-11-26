Green totaled 30 points (10-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 33 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 128-122 victory over the Hawks.

Green was coming off three games in which his offensive numbers weren't up to the same standards of the first weeks of the campaign, but he bounced back here with his fourth 30-point performance of the season. The second-year guard is experiencing an uptick compared to the numbers of his rookie year, and he's averaging 21.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest.