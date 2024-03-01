Green (illness) is available versus the Suns on Thursday, according to Rockets reporter Vanessa Richardson.
Green was a late addition to the injury report and was carrying a probable tag prior to this update, but he'll maintain his track record of zero games missed this season with this news.
