Green recorded 25 points (7-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes Monday in a loss to Miami.

Green led the Rockets in scoring in the exhibition game, with all but two of his field goals coming from beyond the arc. He scored 23 points in his previous preseason contest Friday and outdid himself by two points in Monday's loss. Green has combined for nine triples over his past two preseason games after averaging 2.3 three-pointers per contest as a rookie last season.