Green supplied 33 points (13-21 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 129-122 loss to the Grizzlies.

Green posted underwhelming numbers in the season opener with 16 points across 20 shots, but he bounced back admirably here and carried the team despite the loss, as Green couldn't outplay Ja Morant in a duel between two of the most exciting young guards in The Association. While Green should be prone to having a few days off from time to time, his role as Houston's main offensive threat shouldn't be under question.