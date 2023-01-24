Green notched 42 points (15-25 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 6-10 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 119-114 win over the Timberwolves.

Green posted a game-high 42 points by shooting an impressive 60.0 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc. His 42-point night marks a new career high for the 20-year-old, and it comes only a few nights after tying his previous top mark Wednesday against Charlotte (41 points).