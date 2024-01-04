Green ended with 14 points (5-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and four assists over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 112-101 victory over Brooklyn.

Green didn't have a good shooting performance after ending with 14 points on 15 field goals, but those efficiency woes come with Green's scoring arsenal. Fortunately for him, he's finding ways to contribute in other categories, and while his lack of efficiency as a shooter will always hurt his upside, his ability to make an impact in other areas can compensate for that. Green is averaging 16.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists over his last 10 games, a span in which he's shooting just 40.1 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from deep.