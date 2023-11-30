Green closed with 26 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 134-124 loss to the Nuggets.

Green had one of his best performances of the season, as he was handed more responsibility on offense with Fred VanVleet (thumb) out, but he responded admirably while ending just one assist shy of what would've been his first double-double of the season. Green hasn't been very consistent with his scoring figures of late but seems to be turning a corner after scoring at least 25 points in three of his last four outings.