Green was unable to practice Tuesday due to an illness, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Green's status for Wednesday's game against Portland is undetermined, putting him at risk of being sidelined for the first time all season. Meanwhile, Fred VanVleet (back) practiced Tuesday and appears to be on track to put an end to his one-game absence, which would bring the Houston backcourt back to full strength if Green is able to move past the illness ahead of Wednesday's 8 p.m. ET opening tip.