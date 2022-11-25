Green is probable for Friday's game against the Hawks due to a sore right toe.

There's little reason to believe the issue is serious, but Green is one of a whopping eight players listed on Houston's injury report for Friday. The second-year guard is off to a semi-disappointing start to the season, shooting just 41.2 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from deep while turning the ball over 2.9 times per game. Despite the inefficiency, Green is providing fantasy managers with 21.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.