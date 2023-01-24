Green notched a career-high 42 points (15-25 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 6-10 FT) to go along with four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 119-114 win over the Timberwolves.

Just five days after tying his previous career high with a 41-point explosion in a loss to Charlotte, Green upped the ante with an even bigger scoring night. A 41.6 percent shooter from the field and a 33.2 percent shooter from downtown for the season, Green achieved the new career high in scoring thanks to some inflated shooting, though that didn't carry over to the free-throw line. Green's overall lack of efficiency can make his production volatile from game to game. but he'll at least benefit from an uptick in usage while backcourt mate Kevin Porter (ankle) remains sidelined.