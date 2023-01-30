Green (calf) didn't participate in Monday's practice session, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Green was unavailable Saturday against the Pistons due to a right calf bruise, but the Rockets hope he'll be able to return to action Wednesday against the Thunder despite missing practice Monday. Over his last six appearances, he's averaged 23.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 35.5 minutes per game.
