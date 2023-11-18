Green notched 20 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block across 33 minutes during Friday's 106-100 loss to the Clippers.

Green was held to a single-digit scoring total for the first time this season during Sunday's win over the Nuggets, but he bounced back Friday by scoring at least 20 points for the fourth time in his last five appearances. However, he wasn't particularly efficient from the floor Friday and has now converted just 20.7 percent of his field-goal attempts over his last two outings. Despite his recent inefficiency, Green is still a reliable scoring threat.