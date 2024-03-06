Green closed Tuesday's 114-101 win over the Spurs with 23 points (11-23 FG, 1-10 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 39 minutes.

The third-year guard topped 20 points for the third straight game while scoring in double digits for the seventh straight since the All-Star break. Over that latter stretch, Green is averaging 20.3 points, 5.1 boards, 3.1 assists, 3.1 threes and 1.0 steals as he begins to live up to his pedigree as the second overall pick in the 2021 Draft.