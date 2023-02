Green produced 29 points (6-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 15-17 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 123-104 loss to the 76ers.

Despite the 29 points, it was another poor shooting night for Green. Over his last two games, Green shot a combined 11-of-39 from the field. The Rockets have lost six straight games, but they have no choice but to let Green shoot himself out of this slump.