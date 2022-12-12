Green finished Sunday's 97-92 victory over the Bucks with 30 points (12-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes.

Green led all scorers Sunday as the Rockets caused a massive boilover, dropping 30 points for the sixth time this season. Despite career-high numbers across multiple categories, Green currently sits well outside the top 150, thanks primarily to poor efficiency and high turnovers. These are known fantasy issues and something that managers should have been prepared for coming into the season. Flaws aside, Green has been as advertised and should be rostered in all formats.