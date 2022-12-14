Green registered 26 points (7-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 11-12 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 victory over the Suns.

Green led all scorers with 26 points in the win, topping 20 points for the third time in his last four games. While his efficiency remains a bugaboo for managers, he has been able to up his productivity in both assists and rebounds. The scoring will generally be there on most nights, so adding some peripheral production is going to be key to maximizing his fantasy value moving forward.