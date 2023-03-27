Green contributed 30 points (10-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 108-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

Green topped 30 points for the second time in his past three games, continuing what has been a nice stretch of offensive production. While supporting stats remain an issue, he has at least been able to do what he does best, which is score the basketball. In fact, he has been a top 85 player over the past two weeks, much improved from his season-long rank of 187. As long as efficiency and defense are not high on your list of priorities, Green remains a solid option, even in 12-team formats.