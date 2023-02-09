Green closed Wednesday's 130-128 loss to the Kings with 41 points (14-22 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes.

Green was in the zone right from the jump, knocking down six of eight field goal attempts in the first quarter alone before entering the break with 21 points. The shooting guard didn't slow down in the second half, going 7-of-10 from the floor to finish with a game-high 41 points on the night as the Rockets lost their fifth straight. Green also connected on a game-high six three-pointers in the contest and has now broken the 40-point mark in three of his last eight games.