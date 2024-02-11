Green closed with 26 points (10-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 122-113 loss to the Hawks.

Green was spectacular despite the loss, recording his first triple-double of the season. While his counting stats were fantastic, his percentages left a little to be desired, much like they have all season. Green has been on a tear of late, making him a prime sell-high candidate for anyone doubting the sustainability of his recent production.