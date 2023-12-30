Green totaled 31 points (12-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes during Friday's 131-127 loss to the 76ers.

Green endured a rough patch between Dec. 11 and Dec. 26, a span in which he averaged just 11.6 points per game while shooting 30.5 percent from the field, but he seems to be leaving those woes behind after surpassing the 25-point mark in his last two outings. The inconsistencies and lack of efficiency are something that tends to happen with Green on a regular basis, but his fantasy stock lies more on his offensive volume rather than being an efficient shooter.