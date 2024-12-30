Share Video

Link copied!

Green was ejected from Sunday's game against the Heat, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Green was one of numerous player ejected following an altercation late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Heat. He concludes the contest with 19 points (6-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes.

More News