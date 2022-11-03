Green produced 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Clippers.

Though the Rockets dropped their fifth game in a row, Green at least rediscovered his shooting touch after a rough four-game stretch. In those prior four contests, Green averaged 13.0 points while shooting 24.1 percent from the field and 61.5 percent from the free-throw line. Green has yet to build on the improved efficiency he showed toward the end of his rookie season, but he's bound to take a step forward from the 48 percent true shooting rate he's turned in through the first nine games of 2022-23. Fantasy managers should continue to exercise patience with the second-year guard.