Green accumulated 37 points (15-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 win over the Wizards.

It was a season-best scoring performance from Green, and his highest output in nearly a calendar year -- he dropped 40 on the Pelicans back on Mar. 19, 2023. The third-year guard has topped 30 points three times in the last eight games, averaging 25.6 points, 4.9 boards, 3.5 threes, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals over that stretch, and while consistency remains an issue for Green, the talent that made him the second overall pick in the 2021 Draft is still readily apparent.