Green (thigh) is warming up with the intention of playing Monday against the Warriors, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Green is officially listed as questionable for the second half of Houston's back-to-back set due to a thigh contusion, but it appears he's trending more toward probable at this point. Fantasy managers should still confirm his availability ahead of the 8:00 p.m. ET tipoff. Green has appeared in 11 straight games and posted his fourth 40-plus-point outing of the season during Monday's loss to the Pelicans.