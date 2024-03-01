Green supplied 34 points (10-28 FG, 7-17 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals across 39 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 loss to the Suns.

Green finished just two points shy of tying what would've been his best scoring mark of the campaign, but even if that wasn't the case, the third-year forward continues to make an impact as a scoring threat for Houston. This was one of his best performances of the campaign, but he's still shy of averaging 20.0 points per game, and he's also shooting a career-worst 40.4 percent from the field.