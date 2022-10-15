Green amassed 33 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Pacers.

Green caught fire in the victory, ending his preseason with a bang. After a strong end to his rookie campaign, Green comes into his sophomore season with a decent amount of hype. Managers wishing to acquire his services will have to reach into the fifth round of many drafts. However, do remember that his peripheral production remains questionable, adding a small element of risk to his upside.