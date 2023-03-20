Green accumulated 40 points (11-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 14-14 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 loss to the Pelicans.

Green was efficient from the floor and perfect from the charity stripe en route to his fourth 40-plus-point outing of the season. Over his past 10 appearances, the dynamic shooting guard is averaging 23.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 35.6 minutes. However, he's shooting just 42.2 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from deep during that stretch.