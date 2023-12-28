Green chipped in 23 points (8-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 129-113 loss to the Suns.

Green delivered a strong offensive performance despite the loss, scoring 23 points including 6-of-12 from the three-point line. This was the first time Green had scored more than 20 points in almost three weeks. With Dillon Brooks (oblique) sidelined, Green will have to do more on both ends of the floor for the foreseeable future. If he was dropped in your league, now is a good time to take a chance on a player we have seen catch fire in the past.