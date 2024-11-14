Green finished Wednesday's 111-103 win over the Clippers with 21 points (7-21 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes.

Green reached the 20-point plateau for the first time since Nov. 6, snapping a three-game drought in which he didn't do so. However, the solid scoring output was more based on volume rather than efficiency, as he needed 21 shots to reach that mark. Green has been struggling with efficiency of late, making just 33.6 percent of his shots and 28.6 percent of his threes since the beginning of November.