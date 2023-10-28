Green contributed 22 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 126-122 overtime loss to the Spurs.

Green looked woeful against the Magic in the season opener Wednesday, putting up just 10 points (2-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while committing four turnovers and dishing out zero assists, but he bounced back admirably here. Green will see his usage rate decrease this season following the arrival of Fred VanVleet, something that's beginning to become noticeable just two games into the regular season, but the young shooting guard should remain a valuable player for Houston on the offensive end of the court.