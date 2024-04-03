Green recorded 26 points (10-22 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 113-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Green had a rough night from beyond the arc Tuesday, but at least he bounced back from the 12-point effort he posted in the 125-107 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday. The Rockets might have dropped two in a row, but Green remains scorching hot on offense, averaging 30.8 points per game over his last 10 appearances. He should handle a heavy workload on offense against the Warriors on Thursday in a game that might decide their fate this season considering their position in the standings.