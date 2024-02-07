Green chipped in 30 points (12-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 132-129 loss to the Pacers.

Green is not known for being the most efficient shooter or scorer, but he made his presence felt during Tuesday's loss with one of his best performances of the entire campaign. He's been on an absolute tear of late after recording 30 or more points in four of his last six appearances, and while the lack of efficiency remains an issue in category-based leagues, Green is certainly going through his most productive stretch of the season.