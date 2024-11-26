Green (illness) participated in Tuesday's morning shootaround, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Green is currently listed as questionable to face the Timberwolves on Tuesday night. He played through the illness in two previous outings, but sat out practice Monday as a result. For now, it appears that he may be closer to probable to suit up.
