Green (illness) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Green has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday despite dealing with a non-COVID illness. Green has struggled with his efficiency as of late, shooting just 37.1 percent from the field and 13.8 percent on 5.8 three-point attempts per contest across his last five outings.
