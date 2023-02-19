Green underwent an MRI on Friday that confirmed a strained left groin, but the Rockets are hopeful the second-year guard won't miss much time coming out of the All-Star break, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets aren't expected to have a clear timeline for Green's return to action until the team reconvenes within the next 2-to-3 days following All-Star weekend. Though Houston is said to be "relieved" by the results of Green's MRI, the groin injury seems likely to sideline him for the Rockets' first game out of the All-Star break next Friday at Golden State, and potentially additional games to follow. The 21-year-old's expected absence would free up more opportunities out of the backcourt for the likes of Josh Christopher, TyTy Washington and Daishen Nix, will all three players perhaps in line to seize 20-plus-minute roles if Kevin Porter (foot) remains sidelined out of the break along with Green.